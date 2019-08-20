Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud

Visa (NYSE:V) unveils a line of security features to help prevent and disrupt payment fraud.

“Visa’s new payment security capabilities combine payment and cyber intelligence, insights and learnings from breach investigations, and law enforcement engagement to help financial institutions and merchants solve the most critical security challenges,” said RL Prasad, senior vice president of Payment System Risk at Visa.

New capabilities include: Visa Vital Signs, which actively monitors transactions and alerts financial institutions of potential fraudulent activity at ATMs and merchants that may indicate an ATM cashout attack;

Visa Account Attack Intelligence applies deep learning to Visa's network of processed card-not-present transaction to identify financial institutions and merchants that hackers may be using to guess account numbers, expiration dates, and security codes through automated testing;

Visa Payment Threats Lab, which tests a client's processing, business logic, and configuration settings to identify errors leading to potential vulnerabilities; and

Visa eCommerce Threat Disruption, a proprietary solution that uses sophisticated technology and investigative techniques to proactively scan the front-end of eCommerce websites for payment data skimming malware.