Executives on the move at UniQure

UniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has promoted Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., to Executive VP, R&D, and Alex Kuta, Ph.D., to Executive VP, Operations, effective immediately.

As a result of these changes, the Company is eliminating the Chief Operating Officer role, and Scott McMillan, Ph.D., will be retiring from the Company.

Dr. van Deventer joined uniQure as Chief Scientific Officer and General Manager, Amsterdam in August 2017.

Dr. Kuta joined QURE in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. His previous experiences include senior roles at EMD Serono, AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Genzyme Corporation.