Piper upgrades AbbVie in premarket analyst action

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) initiated with Overweight rating and $28 price target at Cantor Fitzgerald.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (367% upside) price target at Brookline Capital. Shares up 5% premarket.

Targovax AS ((TRVX NO)) initiated with Buy rating and 19 kroner (236% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) upgraded to Overweight with an $80 (20% upside) price target at Piper Jaffray. Shares up 2% premarket.