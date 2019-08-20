Papua LNG partners seek quick resolution or face higher development costs

Costs could rise for the planned $13B development that would double gas exports from Papua New Guinea if talks on a gas agreement between the government and Total (NYSE:TOT) drag on beyond next week, partner Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) warns.

TOT is in talks with the government, hoping to resolve the development agreement underpinning the Papua LNG project by the end of this month.

Papua New Guinea's new petroleum minister last week suddenly said the government wanted to renegotiate the deal, which TOT had signed in April with the previous government.

Papua LNG already had lined up bids from contractors to do preliminary engineering and design work, but those are due to expire in September, and the companies risk having to pull together new bids if the existing bids fall over, bringing on higher costs, Oil Search Managing Director Peter Botten tells Reuters.

Oil Search is a partner in TOT's Papua LNG project and Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) PNG LNG project, which together aim to double LNG exports from the country to ~16M mt/year.