NuCana's Acelarin fails to beat chemo in pancreatic cancer study; shares down 20% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) slumps 20% premarket on light volume in reaction to its decision to suspend enrollment in the Phase 3 ACELARATE study evaluating Acelarin as monotherapy compared to gemcitabine in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

The company decided to stop recruitment after a prespecified futility analysis by the independent Safety and Data Monitoring Committee showed that the efficacy endpoint was unlikely to be met. It plans to allow the data to mature and conduct additional subgroup analyses on the 25 participants who are receiving or have received Acelarin.