Eiger up 3% premarket on BTD tag for peginterferon lambda for HDV infection

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) is up 3% premarket in reaction to U.S. Breakthrough Therapy designation for peginterferon lambda (Lambda) for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Eiger licensed worldwide rights to Lambda from Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Lambda is a type III interferon that stimulates immune responses that are critical for the development of host protection during viral infections.