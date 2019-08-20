Comptroller of Currency approves Volcker Rule revamp

Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting signs off on a final rule amending the Volcker Rule that's designed to simplify the rule while keeping protections core to the safety and soundness of the federal banking system, his office said.

"The limits and protections put in place by the prior version of the 'Volcker Rule' remain to ensure inappropriate risk practices do not recur," Otting said in a statement. "At the same time, we have made substantial progress eliminating ineffective complexity and addressing aspects of the rule that restrict responsible banking activity based on our experience with the rule."

The Volcker Rule bans short-term trades that couldn't be shown to meet exemptions for things such as hedging or market making.

Among details expected in the new version -- removing an "accounting prong" that was considered last year as a way to determine which kinds of trades would be permitted; banks' ability to make markets for customers will be made clearer; and clarification that banks can build stakes in funds on behalf of clients without counting against the banks' own limits.

Other federal agencies that still need to approve the changes are Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The final rule will be published in the Federal Register after it's approved by the participating agencies.

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH

Previously: Agencies may vote on some Volcker rule changes within days - Bloomberg (Aug. 13)