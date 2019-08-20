Comptroller of Currency approves Volcker Rule revamp (updated)
Aug. 20, 2019 9:02 AM ETFinancial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), FAS, FAZ, VFHXLF, FAS, FAZ, VFHBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting signs off on a final rule amending the Volcker Rule that's designed to simplify the rule while keeping protections core to the safety and soundness of the federal banking system, his office said.
- Update at 1:18 PM ET: The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. also approved the final rule.
- "The limits and protections put in place by the prior version of the 'Volcker Rule' remain to ensure inappropriate risk practices do not recur," Otting said in a statement. "At the same time, we have made substantial progress eliminating ineffective complexity and addressing aspects of the rule that restrict responsible banking activity based on our experience with the rule."
- The Volcker Rule bans short-term trades that couldn't be shown to meet exemptions for things such as hedging or market making.
- Among details expected in the new version -- removing an "accounting prong" that was considered last year as a way to determine which kinds of trades would be permitted; banks' ability to make markets for customers will be made clearer; and clarification that banks can build stakes in funds on behalf of clients without counting against the banks' own limits.
- Other federal agencies that still need to approve the changes are Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Federal Reserve, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
- The final rule will be published in the Federal Register after it's approved by the participating agencies.
