Residential solar stock weakness presents opportunity, KeyBanc says

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +1.9% and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) +1.2% pre-market after KeyBanc initiates coverage of the solar names with Overweight ratings, saying recent share weakness in residential solar stocks presents an attractive entry point for investors.

RUN offers the best growth prospects, and VSLR offers the best margin of safety while also still trading at a discount to the value of its existing portfolio, says KeyBanc's Sophie Karp.

RUN's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while both its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.

VSLR's average Sell Side Rating is Buy, while its Quant Rating is neutral.

