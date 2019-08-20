Argus cools on Las Vegas Sands

Argus Research drops Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to a Hold rating from Buy on concerns over a slowing Chinese economy.

"We expect nongaming operations (conventions, hotels and retail centers) to boost the company's revenue in Las Vegas, and to help offset weakness in the Las Vegas gaming market. At the same time, we expect a decline in the number of wealthy gamblers traveling to Macau as the Chinese economy slows," writes analyst John Staszak.

Argus lowers its 2019 EPS estimate to $3.30 from $3.70 and the 2020 estimate to $3.60 from $4.00 to reflect new expectations for Macau. The long-term LVS earnings growth rate estimate is 14%.

Argus might be in a holding pattern on Las Vegas Sands, but the sell-side consensus is still Outperform.