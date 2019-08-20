Western Asset Mortgage Capital $40M notes offering prices

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) reports pricing of its previously announced public offering of 6.75% convertible senior notes due 2022.

The re-opened notes will have an aggregate principal amount of $40M; the offering is expected to close on or about Aug. 22.

The conversion rate will initially equal 83.1947 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, equivalent to an initial conversion price of ~$12.02 per share of common stock, representing an ~24% conversion premium based on WMC's closing price of $9.70 per share on Aug. 19, 2019.

WMC will have the right to redeem the notes on or after July 1, 2022. Before July 1, 2022, the notes will be convertible only upon certain circumstances and during certain periods, and after that will be convertible at any time before the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date of the notes.

The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of the company's common stock or a combination thereof, at the company's sole election.

