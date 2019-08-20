WWE sets deal with USA Network for NXT

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) has a deal in principle with USA Network (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to air its weekly Wednesday show NXT live, starting Sept. 18.

WWE is up 0.9% premarket.

The two-hour show will broadcast at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT, a shot across the bow of rival All Elite Wrestling on TNT (NYSE:T).

“The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand,” says WWE Chairman/CEO Vince McMahon. “Over the long term our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown.”

WWE moved up yesterday after MKM Partners wrote that it expected an NXT deal to come soon.