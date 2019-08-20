BioXcel Therapeutics nabs DoD grant to support BXCL501

The U.S. Department of Defense’s (“DoD”) has awarded a planning grant to BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) as a part of its Alcohol and Substance Abuse Disorders Research Program (“ASADRP”) related to the development of the Company’s product candidate, BXCL501.

The grant will support the development of a clinical study to evaluate the use of BXCL501 for the treatment of alcohol and substance use disorders, particularly related to post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury.

BXCL501 is a sublingual thin film of dexmedetomidine, a selective alpha-2a receptor agonist for the treatment of acute agitation.