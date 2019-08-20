Disney -1.6% as Imperial trims target on football look

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is 1.6% lower premarket after a price target cut at Imperial Capital, which is looking at a tougher college football schedule.

"ESPN simply faces a difficult comp in terms of gross ratings points and advertising CPMs," says Imperial's David Miller, and games have "very little in terms of 'Power 5' flavor" -- referring to matchups in the top college football conferences.

He also expects losses to continue in direct-to-consumer.

He's cut the price target to $140 from $147, trimming implied upside to 3.5%.