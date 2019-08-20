Delcath closes $9.5M private placement

Delcath Systems (OTC:DCTH) has closed on its $9.5M private placement. The Company has now raised a total of $29.5M since July 2019.

With the completion of this transaction, the company has cash runway beyond top line data in 1H 2020, NDA filing targeted for Q4 2020, a clean capitalization table and the foundation for a possible path to NASDAQ listing.

Also, the company recently announced the addition of John R. Sylvester to its Board of Directors. Mr. Sylvester is currently Chief Commercial Officer at BTG PLC.

