Ravencoin lands on tZERO app

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) blockchain subsidiary tZERO announces that it plans to offer to investors using both iOS and Android devices the ability to trade Ravencoin (RVN-USD) on the tZERO Crypto app in addition to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

"In addition to being one of the fastest growing cryptocurrencies, Ravencoin is philosophically aligned with tZERO in making it easy to digitize assets and make them freely tradable," says tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi.

Ravencoin is described as an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world.

Source: Press Release