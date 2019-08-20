Seadrill Partner dips post Q2 earnings

Seadrill Partner's (SDLP -8.3% ) says that economic utilization of 84%, was below its historical performance standards due to West Auriga downtime

Q2 revenue fell ~58% Y/Y to $178.5M primarily due to downtime on the West Auriga, idle time on the T-16 after the transfer of its remaining contract term to the T-15 and idle time on the West Capella prior to commencing a new contract in Q3.

Operating income declined to $5M and posted a net loss of $38.8M as compared to income of $217.2M last year; adjusted EBITDA of $79.8M.

Order backlog stood at $692M and the company ended the quarter with $712M in cash and cash equivalents.

In July 2019, SDLP completed 1-for-10 reverse split and the number of shares outstanding reduced from 75.3M to 7.5M

