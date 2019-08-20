JPMorgan offers to repurchase $11.2B of notes

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.7% ) starts a cash tender offer for $11.15B of notes due 2020. Offer applies to the following:

2.250% notes due 2020; purchase price is $1,000.55 per $1,000 principal; $3.75B of notes outstanding;

Floating rate notes due 2020; purchase price is $1,004.00 per $1,000; $1.15B of notes outstanding;

4.950% notes due 2020; purchase price is $1,016.80 per $1,000; $1.50B notes outstanding;

2.750% notes due 2020; purchase price is $1,005.65 per $1,000; $2.25B notes outstanding.

4.40% notes due 2020; purchase price is $1,022.20 per $1,000; $2.5B notes outstanding.

Offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 PM ET on Aug. 26, 2019; initial settlement date expected to be Aug. 27, 2019.