Endo nearing settlement of Ohio opioid suit; shares up 18%

Endo International (ENDP +18.4% ) is up on below-average volume in early trade on the heels of its announcement that subsidiaries Endo Pharmaceuticals, Endo Health Solutions, Par Pharmaceutical and Par Pharmaceutical Companies have agreed in principle to settle lawsuits brought by two counties and certain persons in Ohio related to their role in the opioid epidemic there.

Under the terms of the prospective settlement, Endo will pay $10M and provide up to $1M of its Vasostrict and Adrenalin products at no charge to the counties, all allocated by and between the counties at their sole discretion, with no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability.

In the event of a comprehensive settlement of government-related opioid claims, the two counties will receive their respective amounts less the value of what they received under this settlement.