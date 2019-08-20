BAML still cautious on Home Depot

Bank of America Merrill Lynch sees increased risk that Home Depot's (HD +3.9% ) FY20 targets could be pulled back after the comparable sales forecast of +4.0% for FY19 fell below the longer-term +4.5% to +6.0% range laid out at the retailer's Investor Day in December 2017.

"Although lower mortgage rates could spur housing turnover, we estimate that this is a relatively small driver of Home Depot’s comps. As comps decelerate, we believe that operating leverage will be more difficult to achieve, which could pressure HD’s average EBIT margin toward the lower end of the company’s 14.4-15.0% target range," warns BAML.

The firm's Neutral rating on Home Depot contrasts to the sell-side consensus of Outperform.

Looking ahead, Home Depot has an investor conference scheduled for December 11 that could be the launching point for new guidance.