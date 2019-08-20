Stocks give up some recent gains in early trade

Aug. 20, 2019 9:50 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor13 Comments
  • Stocks open with modest losses, taking a pause following a broad-based rebound over the last two sessions; Dow -0.3%, Nasdaq -0.4%, S&P -0.5%.
  • "There's definitely selloff fatigue at the moment," says Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham. "We're really just in a sideways summer of trading activity."
  • European markets are modestly lower, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both -0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.1%.
  • In the U.S., earnings reports from three leading retailers have come in mixed, with Home Depot (+3.8%) trading higher following better than expected results while Kohl's (-1.5%) and TJX (-3.2%) open lower.
  • An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows 10 of the 11 groups opening lower, led by energy (-0.9%), financials (-0.8%) and materials (-0.7%).
  • U.S. Treasury prices are higher, pushing the 2-year yield down 4 bps to 1.49% and the 10-year yield 6 bps lower to 1.54%; U.S. Dollar Index flat at 98.37.
  • U.S. WTI crude oil -1% to $55.65/bbl.
