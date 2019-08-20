Vornado loses a bull amid oversupply in New York office segment

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO -1% ) declines after Argus Resarch analyst Jacob Kilstein downgrades the stock to hold from buy, citing pressure from oversupply in the New York office segment.

Demand hasn't increased as much as expected even with incremental rent increases, Kilstein notes.

Argus's outlook for REITs isn't as positive as a few months ago due to expected slow pace of Fed interest rate cuts.

Cuts 2020 EPS estimate to $3.74 from $4.

Before this action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (5 Buy, 3 Outperform, 6 Hold, 1 Underperform).

