Rosneft intake restrictions result in Q2 oil production dip

Rosneft’s (OTCPK:RNFTF) daily Q2 oil output fell 2.7% Q/Q to 4.62M bbls/day due to restrictions introduced by Transneft after an oil contamination scandal; the company said that temporary restrictions forced Rosneft to reduce crude oil production by 1.7M tonnes.

Hydrocarbon production of 5,710K boe/day was down 3.3% sequentially and almost stagnant on Y/Y basis

Oil refining throughput decreased 12.3% Q/Q and 14% Y/Y to 24.2 mmt

Gas production of 16.31 bcm declined 4.7% Y/Y,

Rosneft also said that India’s Nayara Energy, which it partly owns, had signed a $750M long-term prepayment contract to export oil products to BP and Trafigura.