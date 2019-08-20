Soliton up 18% on encouraging data supporting longer RAP treatment
Aug. 20, 2019 10:17 AM ETSoliton, Inc. (SOLY)SOLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Soliton (SOLY +17.8%) is up on below-average volume in response to new preclinical data supporting longer treatment times with its Rapid Acoustic Pulse (RAP) device aimed at improving the appearance of cellulite.
- The company says the treatment effect, called acoustic subcision which breaks up fat cells, helps explain the recent positive results from a proof-of-concept study that showed a 20 - 47% improvement in Cellulite Severity Score following RAP treatment.
- The new data showed that increased treatment time appeared to correlate with heightened acoustic subcision.
- The company plans to file a 510(k) application with the FDA seeking clearance for the application. The RAP device is currently cleared for tattoo removal.