Freeport LNG begins production, completing latest major U.S. LNG facility

Freeport LNG becomes the sixth major U.S. liquefaction facility to start operations after confirming that production had begun at the Texas terminal.

However, the project is pushing back the scheduled date for its first export to later this month from mid-August.

The primary long-term buyers of offtake from Freeport LNG Train 1 are Japanese utilities Osaka Gas and Chubu Electric, which each control 2.2 M mt/year of capacity.

In total, long-term contracts cover 13.2M mt/year of the proposed 15M mt/year three-train facility's output, with additional short-term contracts covering the remaining supply.

Freeport LNG now joins Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in liquefying U.S. shale gas for export; Cheniere operates two facilities, and KMI's plant in Georgia has been producing LNG for several weeks but has yet to load its first cargo.