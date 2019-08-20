TuanChe rallies 13% post Q2 results

TuanChe (TC +13% ) reports Q2 revenue growth of 11.9% Y/Y to RMB203.5M.

Gross margin declined 180 bps to 70.8%.

Adj. EBITDA was a loss of RMB30.4M compared to an income of RMB17.7M Y/Y.

Quarterly number of auto shows organized increased by 57.1% Y/Y to 344 auto shows in 186 cities from 219 auto shows in 116 cities across China.

Quarterly number of automobile sales transactions facilitated increased by 12% Y/Y to 110,444 and the quarterly Gross Merchandise Volume of new automobiles sold increased by 7.8% Y/Y to RMB15.2B.

Geographic coverage of sales operations sites further expanded to 155 cities (+28.1% Y/Y).

The Company had cash and equivalents of RMB364.3M and net cash used in operating activities was RMB7.7M.

Q3 Outlook: The Company expects net revenues from ~RMB160-170M, representing an ~Y/Y growth of 3%-9.5%.

Previously: TuanChe EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 20 2019)