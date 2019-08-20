Harley-Davidson highlights 2020 lineup

Harley-Davidson (HOG -2.3%) is out with a big announcement on its new models and technologies for 2020.
New models from the Milwaukee company include the Low Rider S model, the all-electric LiveWire model and the new CVO Tri Glide three-wheel motorcycle.
On the tech side, Harley says its H-D Connect cellular connectivity service will be available for select Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Also in play, the Reflex Defensive Rider Systems technologies for select models will feature traction control and an advanced antilock braking system.
Read more and see pictures here.
