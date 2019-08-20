CNPC-led group discovers new oil field in South Sudan

A consortium led by China National Petroleum (PTR +0.1% ) has discovered oil in South Sudan, with more than 300M barrels of recoverable oil, the country's oil minister says.

An exploration well near the Adar oilfield in Block 3 in the Melut Basin near the border with Ethiopia and Sudan penetrated reservoir quality Miocene sandstones after drilling to a total depth of 1,320 meters, the minister says.

China dominates South Sudan's oil industry, with CNPC operating the country's Dar Petroleum Operating Co. and Greater Petroleum Operating Co. consortia, which are producing all of the country's oil.