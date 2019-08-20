Italian Premier to resign after League pulls backing - AP

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has told senators that he's planning to resign because his right-wing coalition partner -- the League party led by Interior Minister Matteo Salvini -- is pulling its support for the populist government, the AP reports.

He'll officially inform Italian President Sergio Mattarella of his decision later today.

Mattarella could ask Conte to stay on and try to find an alternative majority in the Parliament or accept his resignation and see if another leader can put together an alternative coalition.

In another possibility, Mattarella could dissolve Parliament, setting up for a new general election as soon as October.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield falls 9 basis points to 1.336%.

