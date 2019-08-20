MSG -8% as Q4 builds on losses

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) is down sharply in early trading, -8% , after missing in fiscal Q4 earnings with a double-digit drop in revenues and wider operating losses.

While revenues grew for the fiscal year, they dropped 17% in Q4 to $263.6M; results were affected in part by a July 1, 2018, adoption of ASC Topic 606 for revenue recognition.

Excluding that impact, Q4 revenues would have been $326.2M (a 3% gain).

Operating loss swelled to $79.9M vs. a prior-year loss of $44.2M; adjusted operating loss increased to $34.9M vs. a year-ago loss of $1.3M.

Revenue by segment: MSG Entertainment, $174M (down 6%); MSG Sports, $90M (down 32%).

MSG Entertainment saw lower event-related revenues at venues and at the Boston Calling festival. In sports, the company was particularly hit by the impact of ASC 606, with a heavy effect on ticket-related revenue, media rights fees from MSG Networks, suite license fees, league distributions and sponsorship/signage revenues.

Press release