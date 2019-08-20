GE among riskiest long-term care insurers - Fitch

Fitch Ratings is next to take aim at General Electric (GE -3.2%) after Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos released a report last week that slammed GE's insurance accounting and its holdings in Baker Hughes.
The company ranks among the riskiest backers of long-term care insurance, suffering from both "very high" exposure to claims and a relatively small cash pile to pay them, the agency wrote in its annual Fitch report.
GE is not alone, but ranked second on Fitch's list of the 16 riskiest long-term care insurers, because it has mostly older policies written when the costs of long-term care were poorly understood.
A large portion of GE's policies also provide lifetime benefits and some contain inflation protection benefits, which are unusually risky because costs are volatile and vulnerable to interest rate changes.
