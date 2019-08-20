Tech IPO analyst questions WeWork prospectus

Triton Research CEO Rett Wallace says WeWork's (WE) IPO prospectus is light on the information needed for proper financial modeling.

Wallace, to Bloomberg: "The prospectus is a masterpiece of obfuscation. If the underlying facts were positive, why would a company go to so much trouble to prevent you from understanding them?"

Wallce cites the company's method of sales and marketing expense tracking at a location, which ends two years after the location opens. The spending doesn't stop, but the expenses move over into operating expenses. The filing doesn't disclose when locations opened and when the expenses will move.

Triton has a strong track record of predicting tech IPO winners and losers, partially based on a proprietary obfuscation index. Successful IPOs with high Triton scores include Elastic, Smartsheet, and Anaplan.

IPOs with low Triton scores have included Dropbox, Lyft, and now WeWork.