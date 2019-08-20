Heron's HTX-011 successful in late-stage hernia repair study

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX -0.5% ) announces positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, EPOCH 2, evaluating HTX-011 for the management of pain in patients undergoing hernia repair surgery.

The study met all primary and key secondary endpoints showing statistically significant reductions in pain intensity and the use of opioid rescue medications following surgery as well as an increase in the proportion of opioid-free patients.

The company is in the process of resubmitting its U.S. marketing application after receiving a CRL in May citing the need for more Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) data and other non-clinical information.

HTX-011 is a long-acting, extended-release formulation of the local anesthetic bupivacaine combined with the anti-inflammatory agent meloxicam.