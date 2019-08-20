Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 20, 2019 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)
- Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.02 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+3.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, keys has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.