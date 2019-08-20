Children's Place Retail Stores Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Children's Place Retail Stores (NASDAQ:PLCE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-74.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $422.75M (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PLCE has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.