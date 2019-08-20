Goldman files to add six new bond ETFs

Goldman Sachs (GS -0.4% ) Asset Management files for six new bond exchange-traded funds, each seeking to track the performance of a corresponding FTSE Goldman Sachs index.

The new ETFs are: Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF; Goldman Sachs Access China Bonds ETF; Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 1-5 Year Bond ETF; Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate 10+ Year Bond ETF; and Goldman Sachs Access Total Bond Market ETF; Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Treasury Total Market Bond ETF.

Expected tickers, exchanges, and fees weren't included in the filing.