Pimco hits the bid on pricey bonds

"We’re a lot more defensive,” CIO Dan Ivascyn tells the FT. "Even if we get a narrow trade agreement we could see a pretty powerful snapback in yields.”

Among the vehicles managed by Ivascyn is the $128B Pimco Income Fund (MUTF:PONAX) and the Pimco Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI).

Even the U.S. - which has nosebleed yields compared to most of the rest of the developed world - is ripe for a selloff if inflation data forces the Fed to sit on its hands, says Ivascyn. Still, if you've got to buy bonds, the U.S. would probably be a good choice, he adds.