Facebook rolls out privacy feature for off-network activity

Facebook (FB -0.4% ) has rolled out a tool that allows users to "see and control" the data gathered about them outside the platform.

"Off-Facebook Activity" will offer users a summary of the apps and sites that send Facebook information about user activity and will allow them to disconnect that information from their accounts.

It's a feature that might dent company revenues, a Facebook exec says (via Bloomberg headline). "We expect this could have some impact on our business, but we believe giving people control over their data is more important," Facebook says in a post about the feature.

Imagine a clothing website wants to show ads to people who are interested in a new style of shoes," Facebook says. "They can send information to Facebook saying someone on a particular device looked at those shoes. If that device information matches someone’s Facebook account, we can show ads about those shoes to that person.

If users clear their off-Facebook activity, the company says it will remove identifying info from the data that apps and websites send in.