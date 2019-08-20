Outlook hits enrollment target in late-stage study of ONS-5010 in wetAMD

Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK +1% ) completes enrollment in its Phase 3 NORSE 1 study evaluating ONS-5010 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and other retinal disease.

61 subjects have been recruited across nine sites in Australia. The primary endpoint is the mean change from baseline in visual acuity at month 11 compared to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -0.3% ) Lucentis (ranibizumab). Topline data should be available in Q3 2020.

If successful, the company plans to file marketing applications in multiple markets in late 2020.

ONS-5010 is an ophthalmic formulation of Roche's colorectal cancer med Avastin (bevacizumab) that is administered via intravitreal injection. Off-label Avastin accounts for about half or more of U.S. prescriptions for wetAMD.