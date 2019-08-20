Investors skittish on airline stocks

The global airline sector remains under pressure due to persistent concerns about economic activity and trade war repercussions.
Despite the investor concerns, global load factor has been fairly impressive this year, including a record for June of 84.4% per IATA data.
Decliners today include Avianca Holdings (NYSE:AVH) -7.1%, Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA) -2.8%, Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) -5.5% in Frankfurt, China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) -2.8%, China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) -2.6%, Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) -2.0%, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) -1.5%, SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) -1.2%, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) -1.1%, EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) -1.0% in London and American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) -1.0%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox