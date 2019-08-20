First Trust Advisors launches carbon impact ETF

  • Adding to the environmentally conscious ETF space, First Trust Advisors launches the First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN), an actively managed ETF for exposure to companies that may have a role in mitigating climate change.
  • Fund is managed and sub-advised by Energy Income Partners and seeks to achieve a competitive risk-adjusted total return, balanced between dividends and capital appreciation, by investing in equity securities of companies that currently have, or are seeking to have, a positive carbon impact.
  • Management fee rate is 0.95%, according to SEC filing.
