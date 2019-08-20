Cigna exploring sale of group benefits insurance unit - Reuters

Reuter reports that Cigna (CI -0.9% ) is considering divesting its group benefits insurance business which could fetch as much as $6B according to informed sources. The unit offers disability insurance as well as life, accidental death and dismemberment coverage to groups of company employees. It generated $1.31B in Q2 revenue, representing 3.8% of the company's total for the quarter (~$34.38B).

The move, if consummated, would reinforce its stated decision to sharpen its focus on healthcare after its $54M takeover of Express Scripts.