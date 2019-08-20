Apple's health team faces tension, exits - CNBC

Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) health team has faced a number of departures since late 2017 with some employees having wanted to focus on bigger challenges in the health care system, according to CNBC sources.

The majority of the departures were from the clinical team running the AC Wellness health clinics, which is headed by Sumbul Desai.

It's not clear that the turnover rate on the health team is higher than other teams at Apple. But the changes show the difficulties facing tech companies shifting towards a health care focus.