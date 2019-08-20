Husky Energy should go private, some analysts say

Long-term weakness in Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) shares prompts RBC Capital analysts to contemplate whether the company should consider going private to capture the gap between its market value and its underlying value, and so it can make the right moves without market scrutiny.

"If ever there was a time for Husky to consider going private, we believe it is now," says RBC analyst Greg Pardy.

While the possibility of taking Husky private could make sense, Husky's lower free cash flow level compared with its peers may not make this a simple task, says Canoe Financial senior portfolio manager Rafi Tahmazian, adding that 69% shareholder Li Ka-shing would need to fork out cash over the next few years to meet capital commitments should he decide to take the company private.

Husky's integrated operations including refining makes the company more resilient to commodity price differential movements, and Tahmazian does not see the idea of Husky going private being specific to the company's woes, saying it is a "sign of the times."