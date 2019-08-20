WPP, Publicis prevail in Mondelez creative review

Ad giants WPP and Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) are the big winners from a creative review by massive snack brand Mondelez.

WPP was an incumbent with Mondelez, while another incumbent, Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG), will continue work on Oreo (and Ritz in the U.S.).

In the new setup, WPP will lead chocolate, candy, powdered beverages and cheese, while Publicis will handle biscuits and gum.

While Mondelez will concentrate global and local creative work with WPP and Publicis, it will work with a "limited number of local 'guest' specialist agencies" in a few key markets.

Phase-in of new work will begin Sept. 1 and mostly be done by the end of 2020.