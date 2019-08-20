IGM Biosciences on deck for IPO
- IGM Biosciences (IGMS) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $100M IPO.
- The Mountain View, CA-based biotech develops engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer that it says bind more strongly to cancer cells than commonly used IgG antibodies. In response to a new (acute phase) infection, the body forms IgM antibodies first, followed by IgG antibodies which are more abundant and provide long-term immunity.
- Lead candidate is Phase 1-stage IGM-2323, a bispecific (binds to two targets) T cell-engaging IgM antibody that binds to cancer cell surface proteins CD20 and CD3 for the potential treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- 2019 Financials (6 mo.): Operating Expenses: $17.9M (+148%); Net Loss: ($18.1M) (-154%); Cash Burn: ($17.7M) (-122%).