737 MAX panel to call for changes in FAA certification process - CNN

An international panel created after the two Boeing (BA -1% ) 737 MAX crashes is expected to recommend the Federal Aviation Administration change the way it certifies planes and address safety concerns that aircraft technology is becoming far more sophisticated than the regulations that govern it, CNN reports.

The Joint Authorities Technical Review is in the "final stages of completing their work" and is expected to issue its report as soon as next week, according to the report.

In particular, the JATR reportedly has been looking into ways to prevent problems from slipping through the cracks, as appears to have happened with the MCAS automated stabilization system that investigators believe is linked to both MAX crashes.

The JATR's work is separate from the review FAA will conduct of the 737 MAX to determine when to allow it to fly again in the U.S.