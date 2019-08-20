Clear Channel Outdoor +6.7% on more insider buys

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is moving again on insider purchases, up 6.7% today.

Chief Financial Officer Brian Coleman disclosed purchasing 25,000 more shares at an average price of $2.3025 (total of $57,562.50). That puts his beneficial ownership at 164,727 shares.

Also, director Andrew Hobson purchased 200,000 shares at $2.3168 (about $463,360 worth). That sets his ownership at 241,840 shares.