Oxurion's THR-317 flunks mid-stage DME study, shares down 31%

Ultra-thinly traded micro cap Oxurion NV (OTCPK:TBGNF -30.8% ) is down on double normal volume, a scant 1,500 shares, following its announcement of topline results from a proof-of-concept Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating THR-317, combined with Roche's Lucentis (ranibizumab), in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME).

At month 3, no improvement in average Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) was observed in the combo arm in the overall population compared to control (ranibizumab + sham). There was an improvement in two subgroups: patients with poor or no response to prior anti-VEGF therapy (e.g., Lucentis) and those with baseline BCVA of no more than 65 letters.

No significant safety signals were observed.

THR-317 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits (binds to) a protein called placental growth factor which is a member of the VEGF family. It plays a key role in regulating vascular function.

DME is characterized by the accumulation of fluid leaking from blood vessels in part of the retina called the macula which controls detailed vision.