Reduced U.S. crude discount could threaten exports, traders say

Two long-awaited pipelines out of the Permian Basin started shipping oil to Gulf Coast export hubs last week, just as the gap between the U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude benchmark and the global Brent price has fallen to lowest level since July 2018.

The gap was at $3.73/bbl earlier in today's trading as U.S. crude fell 1.3% to $55.46/bbl and Brent slipped 0.9% to $59.19/bbl, a day after the difference fell to $3.53/bbl, its lowest level since July 2018, but Brent was ~$7/bbl more expensive than WTI just a month ago.

While the new pipelines have supported U.S. oil prices temporarily, they have started limiting U.S. exports as the WTI discount shrinks and the two prices converge; the drop in exports has contributed to a buildup in domestic inventories, a trend traders say could exacerbate fears of excess supply if it continues.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX